Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 6.1% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.