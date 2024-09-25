Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 44.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 418.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Tanger has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

