Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315,600 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 4.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.34% of Targa Resources worth $96,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 239.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

TRGP opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,590. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

