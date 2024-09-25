Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $7.32. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 720,568 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
