Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $7.32. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 720,568 shares trading hands.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

