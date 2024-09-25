Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Targeted Medical Pharma shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Targeted Medical Pharma Stock Performance

Targeted Medical Pharma Company Profile



Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, doing business as Physician Therapeutics, develops and commercializes amino acid based medications to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the United States. It offers a line of patented amino acid based medical food products, dietary supplements, and generic drugs primarily for the treatment of metabolic syndrome/obesity; sleep disorders associated with anxiety; hypertension; viral infections; cognitive disorders/fatigue; sleep disorders associated with depression, fibromyalgia, and PTSD; pain disorders and inflammatory conditions/fibromyalgia; osteoarthritis and joint disorders; and peripheral neuropathy.

