Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a growth of 36,880.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 131,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,209. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.