TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TDK has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

