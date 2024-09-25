TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $108,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

