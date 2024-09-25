TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 494.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 228,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 189,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

