Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.93

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 120908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth $85,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

