Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 16,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,869. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

