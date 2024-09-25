Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 117 claims, which covers 6,203.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.
