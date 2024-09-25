Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

EMF stock remained flat at $13.20 during trading on Wednesday. 19,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,404. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 94,263 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

