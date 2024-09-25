TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Head-To-Head Survey

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and TH International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $18.85 billion 0.52 $674.11 million $2.38 15.66 TH International $1.53 billion 0.07 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.91

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 11 0 2.85 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than TH International.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.93% 14.09% 3.21% TH International -43.33% N/A -17.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aramark beats TH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

