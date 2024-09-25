THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in September

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

