The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in AES were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AES by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,574,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AES by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AES by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

