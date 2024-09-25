The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AZEK were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

