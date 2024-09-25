The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,910.99

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,910.99 ($65.76) and traded as low as GBX 4,815 ($64.48). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,884 ($65.40), with a volume of 125,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,008.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,913.84.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($70.27), for a total transaction of £10,496,000 ($14,054,633.10). Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

