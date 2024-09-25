The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Boeing stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

