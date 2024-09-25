The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock valued at $64,316,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

