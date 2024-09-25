The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $353.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.26.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

