The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Declares $0.12 Dividend

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of QTUM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30.

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

