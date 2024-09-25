The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 168,334 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,770,000 after purchasing an additional 398,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.97. The company has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

