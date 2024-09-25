The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 245.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

