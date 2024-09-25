The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $80,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

