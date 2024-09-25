The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is NBW Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,469 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,431 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.