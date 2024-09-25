Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Short Interest Update

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

