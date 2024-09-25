Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR) Short Interest Update

Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (NASDAQ:CZAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
CZAR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Themes Natural Monopoly ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Themes Natural Monopoly ETF Company Profile
