Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,840,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO opened at $611.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.