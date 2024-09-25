Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $121,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $611.88 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.57. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

