ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 65,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.