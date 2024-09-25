Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of Theta Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theta Gold Mines
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.