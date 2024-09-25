Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Theta Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

