THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 6.1 %

THO stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.