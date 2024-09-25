Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY remained flat at $13.99 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2332 dividend. This is an increase from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.