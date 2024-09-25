Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 11,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,848,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,409,875.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 58,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,863. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $291.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

