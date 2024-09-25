Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,205.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,829,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,908,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 58,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

