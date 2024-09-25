TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 823.5% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,103. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

