TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 823.5% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,103. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About TILT
