Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYCMY traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.44. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.37. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$29.20.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
