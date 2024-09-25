Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Tiptree Stock Performance
TIPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Tiptree
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
