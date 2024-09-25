Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TIPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,871 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

