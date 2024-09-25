Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851,753 shares during the period. Toast makes up approximately 15.5% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Toast worth $220,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Toast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,311,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,311,424.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,707 shares of company stock worth $20,382,344 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

