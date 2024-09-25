Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.94% of Toll Brothers worth $110,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,257 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,602. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

