TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAY remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.
TomTom Company Profile
