TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAY remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. TomTom has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.