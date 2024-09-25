Tony Xu Sells 54,166 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38.

On Monday, July 15th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,471. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $92,937,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

