TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4,820.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

BLD stock opened at $405.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

