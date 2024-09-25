TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

TORM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

