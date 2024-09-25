Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 478.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.35%.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.