Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.20

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.98. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 8,458 shares changing hands.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.35%.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

