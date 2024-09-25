Toronto Dominion Bank Has $72.96 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,947 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $72,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.