Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $73,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after buying an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,195,000. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,755,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 209,210 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

