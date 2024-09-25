Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 55,503 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,879,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,503 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $124,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.